Lowcountry nonprofit working to triple coverage to help families as needs increase

By Danielle Seat
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A nonprofit organization that assists families from rural areas is working to triple its coverage area.

Our Lady of Mercy wants to reach thousands more families in area who are in need.

“For years we’ve had to turn people away because they didn’t fit our eligibility criteria, especially our service area,” Executive Director Ericka Plater said.

Our Lady of Mercy encourages and supports people in need through education, wellness and outreach services. The charity provides food, clothing, financial assistance and health programs.

Plater says poverty levels are reaching 20% or higher in places like Edisto and Ravenel. She says as the population grows, low-income families are being pushed out to the more rural areas, which weren’t included in their service area before this expansion.

The number of people in need has grown during the pandemic, which told them it was time to make a change, Plater says.

“With COVID happening we’ve seen these numbers grow. We’ve received even more calls from people living outside of our service area who needed our help,” Plater says.

Our Lady of Mercy is now serving the community from downtown Charleston to Edisto Island. The new locations include the following communities:

  • Johns Island: Zip Code 29455
  • James Island: Zip Code 29412
  • Wadmalaw Island: Zip Code 29487
  • West Ashley: Zip Code 29407 (inside of I-526)
  • West Ashley: Zip Code 29414 (outside of I-526)
  • Ravenel: Zip Code 29470
  • Rantowles: Zip Code 29470
  • Hollywood: Zip Codes 29470 & 29449
  • Meggett: Zip Code 29449
  • Adams Run: Zip Code 29426
  • Jericho: Zip Code 29426
  • Edisto: Zip Code 29438
  • Eastside of Downtown Charleston: Zip Codes 29401 & 29403

The organization has also modified the poverty guidelines to encompass more individuals and families, from 150% to 250%.

With this expansion, Plater says they are seeking help from the community more than ever.

The organizations accepts donations of food, money or time. You can donate through its website or in person at their Johns Island location, which is located at 1684 Brownswood Road.

