‘Not playing these Democrat games’: Tennessee pastor vows to kick out visitors wearing masks at church

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBTV) - A pastor in Tennessee is tired of the mask mandate and threatens to kick someone out of his church if they are wearing a mask.

Pastor Greg Locke, from Nashville-area Global Vision Bible Church told his congregation on Sunday that he will “ask you to leave” if someone is wearing a mask.

During his sermon, he went on to mention that he is “not playing these Democrat games up in this church.”

“If they go through round two and you start showing up (with) all these masks and all this nonsense, I will ask you to leave,” Locke told his congregation. “I will ask you to leave. I am not playing these Democrat games up in this church.”

Locke’s sermon was livestreamed on Facebook on Sunday.

He told his church he is “sick of it,” talking about the COVID-19 restrictions, especially after the rise of Delta variant cases.

“I ain’t playing these stupid games,” Locke said. “A bunch of pastors talking about how much they want to see people heal and they’re afraid to baptize people because of a delta variant — I’m sick of it.”

The pastor made controversial remarks last summer during the early on-set of the pandemic when churches were told to go virtual.

Locke told his congregation on Sunday there is no way his church is shutting down for any reason.

“They will be serving Frosty’s in hell before we shut this place down,” Locke said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

