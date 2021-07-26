SC Lottery
Parent Survival Guide: Using telehealth while on vacation

By Aisha Tyler
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - You’re on vacation with your family and your child ends up with a bad rash, sore throat, or stuffy nose. Board certified pediatrician Dr. Marty Lustick, says he’s seeing and treating more and more of his smallest patients online.

“Because it’s so easy to do these visits it’s convenient, it doesn’t cause huge delays in your child’s care. Do a telehealth visit if you’re uncertain about which step to take next,” Lustick said.

He says although telemedicine has been around for some time, more people started to favor it during the last year during the pandemic especially in non-emergency situations.

In a Harris poll study, 48 percent of people say they would switch providers if they don’t offer telehealth.

He says there are several common ailments that can be treated with telemedicine when you’re away from home and while on vacation..

“Any kind of cold symptoms, pink eye anything you can easily see on a camera. Stomach symptoms, a summer virus, all of those things can be easily accessed by a teletheath visit,” Lustick said.

When using tele health Lustick says if there is something needing to be examined like a rash, bug, or tick bite, take a well-lit close-up picture of the area. Then upload the photo to be examined before speaking with your doctor.

“Within a couple of minutes, you can get connected to someone who can look at your child and say,’Yes go to the emergency room or it’s something we can take care of.’ It’s more convenient when it works well and can avoid a lot of cost.”

Lustick says it’s important before your trip to check with your child’s pediatrician to see if they provide tele medicine as an option.

He says often your doctor can provide these services outside of the state they practice in.

