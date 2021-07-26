SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

RiverDogs Finish Series in Myrtle Beach with 7-0 Shutout of Pelicans

The Charleston RiverDogs announced their 2021 roster on Friday
The Charleston RiverDogs announced their 2021 roster on Friday(Live 5 News)
By RiverDogs Media Relations
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Myrtle Beach, SC — The Charleston RiverDogs closed out a successful road trip to Myrtle Beach with a 7-0 win over the Pelicans at TicketReturn.com Field on Sunday night.  The shutout victory was the 12th of the season for the RiverDogs as they remain tied with Somerset for the most in Minor League Baseball. 

The RiverDogs and Bowling Green, the Rays High-A affiliate, are the only two teams to reach 50 wins at this point in the season.The RiverDogs (50-20) broke free from a scoreless tie in the third inning.  With one out in the frame, Jonathan Embry and Alika Williams each singled.  The pair executed a double steal on the first pitch of the next at bat to put two in scoring position for Osleivis Basabe. 

Basabe rolled a groundball up the middle that was fielded by second baseman Ed Howard, but thrown wildly to first for an error, giving the RiverDogs a 1-0 lead.  Brett Wisely followed with a sacrifice fly to double the advantage and Diego Infante capped the inning by blasting a two-run home run to make it 4-0.  The long ball was Infante’s ninth of the season.  

The third inning damage was all Charleston would need, but the team added three more runs for good measure.  Embry hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, widening the gap to 5-0.  In the eighth, the RiverDogs loaded the bases against reliever Jake Reindl with a single and two walks. 

Reindl then hit Garrett Hiott with a pitch to force in one run and surrendered a sacrifice fly to Michael Berglund in the ensuing at bat to reach the final score of 7-0.On the mound, a trio of left-handers shut down Myrtle Beach (33-39) all evening.  Starter Luis Moncada worked 4.0 innings and allowed only one hit while recording two strikeouts. 

He was followed by Trey Cumbie, who whiffed seven batters over 3.0 innings on his way to earning the win.  Joe LaSorsa tossed a pair of frames to close out the game.  Embry finished the night 3-4 with a home run to lead the offensive attack. 

Williams was the only other RiverDogs player with multiple hits.  Ezequiel Pagan registered two of Myrtle Beach’s five hits in the contest.  

The RiverDogs will take Monday off before returning to The Joe for a 14-game homestand that begins on Tuesday night with a doubleheader against the Columbia Fireflies starting at 5:05 p.m. The first game will resume from where it was suspended on June 12 with no score in the bottom of the second inning. 

The nightcap is scheduled for seven innings.

Most Read

The crash, which left one person dead and a second hospitalized, happened at approximately...
Coroner identifies 19-year-old victim in deadly West Ashley crash
Dorchester County deputies have blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road where they are...
Deputies investigate double shooting in Dorchester County
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
As of 8 a.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center says there is a 60% chance a disturbance...
Forecasters eye system off southeast coast for tropical development
Deputies say 29-year-old Delmar Sanders was wanted for murder, attempted murder and possession...
Man wanted in deadly Burton shooting surrenders to authorities, deputies say

Latest News

VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
RiverDogs Come Through in Clutch to Upend Myrtle Beach 9-4
Battery Shut Out Charlotte 2-0 in First Leg of the Southern Derby
VIDEO: Battery Shut Out Charlotte 2-0 in First Leg of the Southern Derby
Charleston RiverDogs (Source: RiverDogs)
RiverDogs Ride Long Ball to 6-4 Victory
Strong performances on both ends deliver second-straight victory at Patriots Point
Battery Shut Out Charlotte 2-0 in First Leg of the Southern Derby