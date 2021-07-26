RiverDogs Sweep Low-A East Weekly Awards for Second Time

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston RiverDogs infielder Brett Wisely has been named the Low-A East Player of the Week and reliever Trey Cumbie the circuit’s Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 19-25 per a Minor League Baseball announcement on Monday afternoon. The pair received the honor following their performances during a six-game series in Myrtle Beach last week.

This is the sixth weekly honor that a RiverDogs player has received in 2021, as the duo joins Curtis Mead (twice), John Doxakis and Andrew Gross. During the week, Wisely played in all six games against the Pelicans, posting a .524 batting average. He collected a double, two home runs and eight runs batted in, while working three walks, stealing two bases and scoring six runs.

The 22-year old entered Saturday’s contest as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and the RiverDogs trailing 4-2. Wisely tied the game with a two-run single and added another two-RBIsingle in the ninth inning. He is riding an 11-game hitting streak.

Wisely has been impressive at the plate throughout the season, including an opening night performance that included two home runs. The left-handed hitter leads the team in stolen bases and is tied for the team lead with nine home runs.

Within the Low-A East, Wisely ranks in the top ten in hits, slugging percentage, stolen bases and total bases.

The Rays selected Wisely in the 15th round of the 2019 draft out of Gulf Coast Community College. He hit .274 with five home runs and 25 RBI in 47 games with the Princeton Rays following the draft. His brother, Alec, was selected in the 34th round of the same draft by the Cleveland Indians.

Cumbie made two appearances on the mound during the week, earning a pair of wins and tossing a total of 6.0 scoreless innings. On Wednesday, he relieved Jose Lopez and worked 3.0 frames, allowing just one hit and striking out five. He once again earned the win on Sunday, striking out seven over 3.0 innings while allowing just a single hit in relief of Luis Moncada.

The left-hander has appeared in 12 games for the RiverDogs, 11 out of the bullpen, and is 4-1 with a 2.91 earned run average. Cumbie has worked 11.1 consecutive innings without allowing a run. In 21.2 innings this season, he has collected 38 strikeouts.

Cumbie was selected by the Rays in the 13th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Houston. He split the 2019 season between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Charlotte Stone Crabs, the Rays Low-A and High-A affiliates, respectively.

He is 10-3 with a 2.90 ERA in his professional career. The RiverDogs return to action on Tuesday night at The Joe with a doubleheader against the Columbia Fireflies beginning at 5:05 p.m. On a Dog Day presented by Island Coastal Lager, fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs and beer.

