Scattered rain returns to start the new work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The tropical low we’ve been tracking off the Southeast coast over the last 4 or 5 days is now moving onshore in Southeast Georgia. Even though this never developed into a tropical depression, this will be responsible for helping to increase the rain chances across the Lowcountry over the next couple days. A few showers and downpours will be possible near the coast this morning with most of the rain shifting inland this afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper 80s. Scattered rain and storms are possible again Tuesday and Wednesday before drier and HOTTER weather moves in for the second half of the work week. Highs will climb into the mid 90s Thursday and Friday and heat indices could top 105°.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 95

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 97.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.