SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Shem Creek bike lane construction delayed

By Summer Huechtker
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The project manager of a Shem Creek bike lane project says he hopes to solve delays in construction within two months.

The Town of Mount Pleasant is working to improve pedestrian safety by adding bike lanes to the Shem Creek Bridge. Construction was originally planned to start in June.

But Project Manager James Aton says they are working through delays with right-of-way acquisition. Aton says they hope to finalize the required documents in September.

The project will add 4 to 5-foot marked bike lanes on Coleman Boulevard across the Shem Creek Bridge between Pelzer Drive and Mill Street. There, it will connect to already-existing bike and pedestrian lanes.

The lanes will be separate from the existing sidewalk and will provide continuous bike lanes for a roughly 1.5-mile stretch along Coleman Boulevard from Houston Northcutt Boulevard to Pherigo Street.

Aton says the work will require the removal of the existing median on the bridge. Lanes will be restriped and lane widths will be reduced to 11 feet.

Aton now says he is planning for construction to begin in December.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say 29-year-old Delmar Sanders was wanted for murder, attempted murder and possession...
Man wanted in deadly Burton shooting surrenders to authorities, deputies say
Dorchester County deputies have blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road where they are...
Deputies investigate double shooting in Dorchester County
Authorities say a police officer fired two years ago for driving under the influence has been...
Deputies: Retired officer killed by deputy fired in 2019
The crash, which left one person dead and a second hospitalized, happened at approximately...
Coroner identifies 19-year-old victim in deadly West Ashley crash
The National Hurricane Center reduced the chance of tropical development for a system of storms...
Development chances drop slightly for tropical disturbance off southeast coast

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Nonprofit working to expand assistance for Lowcountry families in rural areas
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Construction on Shem Creek bike lane delayed
Crews responded to a fire in the 9400 block of Highway 78 on Sunday night.
Crews respond to fire on Highway 78
Nuke, named after the Navy nuclear school, is in training to be the Goose Creek Police...
Goose Creek Police introduce new K-9 officer in training