Shem Creek bike lane construction delayed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The project manager of a Shem Creek bike lane project says he hopes to solve delays in construction within two months.

The Town of Mount Pleasant is working to improve pedestrian safety by adding bike lanes to the Shem Creek Bridge. Construction was originally planned to start in June.

But Project Manager James Aton says they are working through delays with right-of-way acquisition. Aton says they hope to finalize the required documents in September.

The project will add 4 to 5-foot marked bike lanes on Coleman Boulevard across the Shem Creek Bridge between Pelzer Drive and Mill Street. There, it will connect to already-existing bike and pedestrian lanes.

The lanes will be separate from the existing sidewalk and will provide continuous bike lanes for a roughly 1.5-mile stretch along Coleman Boulevard from Houston Northcutt Boulevard to Pherigo Street.

Aton says the work will require the removal of the existing median on the bridge. Lanes will be restriped and lane widths will be reduced to 11 feet.

Aton now says he is planning for construction to begin in December.

