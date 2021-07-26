SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

‘We aren’t in the clear yet’: Report says demand could raise gas prices again

GasBuddy says while the average price per gallon fell slightly nationally, it fell by less than...
GasBuddy says while the average price per gallon fell slightly nationally, it fell by less than a penny in South Carolina.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An increase in demand could reverse a slight dip in gas prices nationally, according to GasBuddy, which said last week’s demand surged to a new 2021 high.

The average price per gallon for regular gasoline dropped 2.9 cents nationally, according to GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan. That places the average price per gallon nationwide at $3.14, he said.

But in South Carolina, gas prices fell 0.9 cents, just below a penny per gallon, averaging $2.87 as of Monday morning.

READ MORE: Find the cheapest gas in your area.

That figure is 6.4 cents per gallon higher than one month ago and 97.3 cents higher per gallon than this time one year ago, GasBuddy said.

DeHaan attributed the slight drop in the national average price on a rise in COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant as well as an increase by OPEC in oil production.

“However, we aren’t yet in the clear,” DeHaan warned. “U.S. gasoline demand last week surged to a new 2021 high, besting the week prior to the July 4 holiday. This shows that motorists aren’t slowing their appetite for hitting the road just yet, and that could further boost prices should demand remain hot. For now, motorists should enjoy the perhaps brief respite at the pump and buckle up for what might be a bumpy finish to summer.”

The cheapest gas in the Charleston area stands at $2.64 per gallon in Goose Creek, according to GasBuddy’s daily analysis. The lowest price per gallon statewide was $2.57.

The average price per gallon for regular gas in Columbia is $2.82, down 6.2 cents from last week. In the Augusta area, the average price was $2.87 per gallon, down 2.2 cents from last week. In Spartanburg, the average was $2.90, down 5.3 cents from the previous week.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say 29-year-old Delmar Sanders was wanted for murder, attempted murder and possession...
Man wanted in deadly Burton shooting surrenders to authorities, deputies say
Dorchester County deputies have blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road where they are...
Deputies investigate double shooting in Dorchester County
Authorities say a police officer fired two years ago for driving under the influence has been...
Deputies: Retired officer killed by deputy fired in 2019
The crash, which left one person dead and a second hospitalized, happened at approximately...
Coroner identifies 19-year-old victim in deadly West Ashley crash
The National Hurricane Center reduced the chance of tropical development for a system of storms...
Development chances drop slightly for tropical disturbance off southeast coast

Latest News

Our Lady of Mercy is expanding its coverage area to reach more Charleston County families in...
Lowcountry nonprofit working to triple coverage to help families as needs increase
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says unvaccinated patients...
9 out of 10 SC COVID cases, deaths last month were in the unvaccinated, report states
Construction on a new Mount Pleasant bike lane on the Shem Creek Bridge was originally planned...
Construction on Shem Creek Bridge bike lane delayed for months
Source: Live
VIDEO: Lowcountry nonprofit working to triple coverage to help families as needs increase