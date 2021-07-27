$100,000 lotto ticket sold in Mount Pleasant

SC Lottery
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A grocery shopper in Mt. Pleasant won $100,000 in a Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.

The lucky ticket was bought at a Harris Teeter located at 620 Long Pointe Road in Mount Pleasant, the South Carolina Education Lottery wrote in a release.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Monday, for a prize of $100,000, the release said. Had the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, lotto officials say the $100,000 top prize would have multiplied to $200,000.

Palmetto Cash 5 says Monday’s numbers were: 11, 12, 15, 23, 25; the power-up was 2.

People should check their tickets because lottery officials say the winner only has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. Complete information on claiming prizes can be found on the South Carolina Education Lottery’s website.

More than 6,300 ticket holders will win prizes from $1 up to $100,000 in Monday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing, lottery officials said.  They continued saying that more than 4,700 of these spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by two when claimed.

The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942, lotto officials said.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.

