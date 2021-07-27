SC Lottery
Charleston bakery announces expansion plans, new jobs on the way

Grey Ghost Bakery in West Ashley is expanding and will bring 25 more jobs to its operation.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Grey Ghost Bakery will expand its operations in Charleston County to create two dozen new jobs.

The made-from-scratch cookie baking company announced Tuesday a $395,000 investment that will allow them to hire an additional 25 employees.

“When we relocated Grey Ghost Bakery to Charleston in 2014, we were leaving a commissary kitchen arrangement and wanted to build out our own bakery. We moved largely for lifestyle reasons but quickly discovered the amazing entrepreneurial community here,” Owner and Chief Baker Katherine Frankstone said. “The support from fellow entrepreneurs and the local government support for small business have been incredible. We should have moved here sooner!”

The bakery, which began operations in 2011, is located at 1028 Wappoo Road in West Ashley. The expansion plan will increase the company’s production and co-packing capabilities to meet what it calls a growing demand.

“It’s great to see another one of our state’s existing businesses build on its presence here. We celebrate Grey Ghost Bakery’s decision to invest and create 25 new jobs in Charleston County and wish them continued success in the future,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

Those interested in job opportunities with the business should visit the company’s contact webpage.

Charleston County Economic Development Executive Director Steve Dykes said the county is excited to welcome Grey Ghost Bakery to the West Ashley area.

“The location is a perfect fit as the company joins a locally grown ‘artisanal alley’ and further excels desired revitalization efforts,” he said.

