Charleston Mayor to dedicate memorial plaque to Coast Guard

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says they are dedicating a memorial plaque honoring the U.S. Coast Guard’s presence in the city.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will be joined by USCG Base Charleston Commanding Officer Captain Veronica Brecht and other Coast Guard leaders.

The group will be dedicating a memorial plaque honoring the U.S. Coast Guard’s more than 230 years in the city of Charleston.

The city says the ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Waterfront Park. In a release, city officials said it will be near the southern end of the park, adjacent to the east end of N. Adgers Wharf and facing the Cooper River.

Tecklenburg and Brecht will be joined by USCG Sector Charleston Commanding Officer Captain John D. Cole, and USCG Cutter Hamilton Commanding Officer Captain Matthew T. Brown, the city’s release said.

Additionally several Coast guard Veterans Association Leaders will be in attendance. Coast Guard Combat Veterans Association Vice President Captain Bruce F. Bruni, Foundation for Coast Guard History Executive Director Commander Gary M. Thomas, and USCG Atlantic Area Historian’s Office Volunteer Researcher Commander Peter Rascoe.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.