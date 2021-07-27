Clemson, Coastal, USC players on Thorpe, Butkus Award Watch Lists

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clemson, Coastal Carolina and South Carolina each had representatives listed on the preseason watch lists that were released Monday including the Butkus Award going to the best linebacker and the Thorpe Award going to the best defensive back in the country.

The Tigers had 2 players on each list while the Chanticleers are on the Thorpe list and the Gamecocks on the Butkus list.

Clemson senior James Skalski headlines the list for the Butkus Award. A 2nd-team All-ACC selection last season, he had 44 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 9 games during 2020. He’s joined on the list by teammate Baylon Spector who led Clemson with 72 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks last season.

South Carolina’s Jordan Strachan is also on the Butkus Watch List. The transfer from Georgia State was 3rd team All-Sun Belt last season after he tied for first in FBS play with a school record 10.5 sacks. He also set a school record with 14 tackles for a loss.

The Tigers also had 2 players on the Thorpe list including senior safety Nolan Turner and junior cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. Turner was a 2nd team All-American last season after getting 66 tackles and a team high 3 interceptions. Booth Jr, a 2nd team All-ACC pick, had 30 tackles and 2 interceptions in 2020.

Coastal Carolina senior CB D’Jordan Strong joins them on the Thorpe list coming off a season where he was 1st team All-Sun Belt with 5 interceptions and 30 tackles.

