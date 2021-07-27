SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Clemson, Coastal, USC players on Thorpe, Butkus Award Watch Lists

Clemson safety Nolan Turner (24) intercepts an Ohio State pass during the final minute of the...
Clemson safety Nolan Turner (24) intercepts an Ohio State pass during the final minute of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clemson, Coastal Carolina and South Carolina each had representatives listed on the preseason watch lists that were released Monday including the Butkus Award going to the best linebacker and the Thorpe Award going to the best defensive back in the country.

The Tigers had 2 players on each list while the Chanticleers are on the Thorpe list and the Gamecocks on the Butkus list.

Clemson senior James Skalski headlines the list for the Butkus Award. A 2nd-team All-ACC selection last season, he had 44 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 9 games during 2020. He’s joined on the list by teammate Baylon Spector who led Clemson with 72 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks last season.

South Carolina’s Jordan Strachan is also on the Butkus Watch List. The transfer from Georgia State was 3rd team All-Sun Belt last season after he tied for first in FBS play with a school record 10.5 sacks. He also set a school record with 14 tackles for a loss.

The Tigers also had 2 players on the Thorpe list including senior safety Nolan Turner and junior cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. Turner was a 2nd team All-American last season after getting 66 tackles and a team high 3 interceptions. Booth Jr, a 2nd team All-ACC pick, had 30 tackles and 2 interceptions in 2020.

Coastal Carolina senior CB D’Jordan Strong joins them on the Thorpe list coming off a season where he was 1st team All-Sun Belt with 5 interceptions and 30 tackles.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson will hold a news conference Monday on the Jamal...
Solicitor won’t file charges for Charleston deputies in Sutherland’s death, but FBI also investigating
The Dorchester County coroner says a 62-year-old contract guard was found dead at Lieber...
Coroner identifies prison guard found dead at Lieber Correctional
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department said a homicide victim was found at a...
Coroner identifies shooting victim found after crash near Bosch plant
Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
The Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of 31-year-old Michael Glenn Eynon of...
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of fleeing West Ashley crash that killed 1, injured another

Latest News

Kelsey Rounds Out Staff with Addition of Assistant Coach Michael Cassidy
Brett Wisely Named Player of the Week, Trey Cumbie Pitcher of the Week
RiverDogs Sweep Low-A East Weekly Awards for Second Time
Clemson Favored to Continue ACC Title Run
The Citadel's Willie Eubanks III was named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year...
Bulldogs Land Four on Preseason All-SoCon Team