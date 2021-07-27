Coastal Carolina releases 2021-22 conference schedule

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference has released the 2021-22 men’s basketball conference schedule, which will see Coastal Carolina University split the 18-game schedule with nine home and nine road games.

CCU will have 10 games of the 18-game conference schedule come against divisional opponents in the East Division, while the other eight games will be non-divisional contests against the West Division.

This year will see the Chants play one home contest as part of a doubleheader with the Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team.

Coastal’s conference slate will consist of a Thursday-Saturday format which will see CCU open conference play at home with a visit from both ULM (Dec. 30) and Louisiana (Jan. 1) out of the West Division.

The first SBC road trip of the season will have the Chants travel to the state of Alabama to face Troy (Jan. 6) and two nights later (Jan. 8), CCU will be in Mobile to face South Alabama. The Chanticleers will end the three-game road trip at 2021 Sun Belt Conference Tournament Champions Appalachian State (Jan. 13).

App State and CCU will meet for the second time just two days later (Jan. 15) in Conway with a return trip from the Mountaineers before the Chants hit the road for games at Georgia Southern (Jan. 20) and at Georgia State (Jan. 22).

CCU returns home to begin a stretch of games that will see the Chants play six of its next eight games in the friendly confines of the HTC Center beginning with Little Rock (Jan. 27) and Arkansas State (Jan. 29).

The home-stand will be broken up by road games at UTA (Feb. 3) and at Texas State (Feb. 5). The final four home games of the season will begin with return games from Georgia State (Feb. 10) and Georgia Southern (Feb. 12), followed by home contests versus both South Alabama (Feb. 17) and Troy (Feb. 19) to end the regular-season home slate for the Chants.

The Chants’ regular season will conclude at Arkansas State (Feb. 24) and Little Rock (Feb. 26).

The Sun Belt season will culminate at the 2022 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament which will be played Thursday, March 3, through Monday, March 7 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., with all 12 teams participating in the tournament. The top four teams will earn byes into the quarterfinals, which will be played Saturday, March 5. The remaining eight teams will open tourney action with four games on Thursday, March 3 beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. The semifinals are set for Sunday, March 6 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. ET with the Championship game set for Monday, March 7 at 6 p.m. ET.

The non-conference games, as well as the times of each contest, will be released at a later date.