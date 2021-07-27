SC Lottery
Downpours for some areas this afternoon, excessive heat later this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tropical low pressure system is helping to enhance the chance of tropical downpours across our area today. Scattered storms are possible for the rest of the afternoon with localized flooding possible in spots. The highest rain chance will likely be this morning with hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s. After today, more sunshine, less rain and hotter weather is on the way. We’ll see more sunshine Wednesday with only a few showers and storms. Highs will climb into the low 90s. Even hotter weather is expected Thursday and Friday as our weather continues to dry out. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s Thursday through the weekend with heat index values approaching 105° to 110° each afternoon. Heat Advisories are possible Friday and Saturday near the coast. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 77.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 76.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 95, Low 79.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 97, Low 80.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 96, Low 80.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94, Low 78.

MONDAY: Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 90, Low 76.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

