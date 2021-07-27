Downpours today, excessive heat later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tropical low pressure system which drifted onshore in Georgia Monday is returning toward the coast near the Georgia/South Carolina border Tuesday morning. This is helping to enhance the chance of tropical downpours across our area today. Scattered storms are possible both this morning and this afternoon with localized flooding possible in spots. The highest rain chance will likely be this morning with hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the upper 80s. After today, more sunshine, less rain and hotter weather is on the way. We’ll see more sunshine Wednesday with only a few showers and storms. Highs will climb into the low 90s. Even hotter weather is expected Thursday and Friday as our weather continues to dry out. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s Thursday through the weekend with heat index values over 105° each afternoon. Heat Advisories are possible Friday and Saturday near the coast. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 88.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 95.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 97.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.