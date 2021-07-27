SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Downpours today, excessive heat later this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tropical low pressure system which drifted onshore in Georgia Monday is returning toward the coast near the Georgia/South Carolina border Tuesday morning. This is helping to enhance the chance of tropical downpours across our area today. Scattered storms are possible both this morning and this afternoon with localized flooding possible in spots. The highest rain chance will likely be this morning with hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the upper 80s. After today, more sunshine, less rain and hotter weather is on the way. We’ll see more sunshine Wednesday with only a few showers and storms. Highs will climb into the low 90s. Even hotter weather is expected Thursday and Friday as our weather continues to dry out. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s Thursday through the weekend with heat index values over 105° each afternoon. Heat Advisories are possible Friday and Saturday near the coast. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 88.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 95.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 97.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson will hold a news conference Monday on the Jamal...
Solicitor won’t file charges for Charleston deputies in Sutherland’s death, but FBI also investigating
The Dorchester County coroner says a 62-year-old contract guard was found dead at Lieber...
Coroner identifies prison guard found dead at Lieber Correctional
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department said a homicide victim was found at a...
Coroner identifies shooting victim found after crash near Bosch plant
Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
Jamal Sutherland’s mother said “Justice was denied” in Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett...
Jamal Sutherland’s mother says ‘Justice was denied’ on decision to not file charges in son’s death

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
More Rain Tuesday Then Hotter By Thursday!
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Scattered rain returns to start the new work week!
VIDEO: Monday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Monday evening weather forecast