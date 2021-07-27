FIRST ALERT: High heat indices possible Friday, Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The forecast calls for dangerously high heat indices as the weekend arrives.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says the highs for Friday and Saturday are set to reach up to 97 degrees. The heat index both days could reach between 105 to 100 degrees.

Track the weather down to your street with the Live 5 First Alert Weather app, which is free to download and use on your device.

The National Weather Service typically issues a heat advisory whenever the heat index reaches 110 degrees because of the health risk for people who are outside.

Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the U.S., the National Weather Service states.

People should drink plenty of fluids, stay inside an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine and check on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Those who work or spend time outside during a heat advisory should take extra precautions:

When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. A heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.