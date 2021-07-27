SC Lottery
Gamecocks to Participate in The Invitational in Sioux Falls

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is seen during the Duke game on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)
By South Carolina Athletics
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina women’s basketball will face South Dakota in The Invitational at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Fri., Nov. 12, the arena announced today. The one-day doubleheader, which also includes Arizona and Louisville, will be televised on ESPN Networks. Game times and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

All four teams qualified for the 2021 NCAA Tournament with South Carolina and Arizona advancing to the Final Four. South Carolina (2), Louisville (6) and South Dakota (25) are also part of ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 Preseason Rankings.

“These are not just four great teams - this doubleheader could essentially be a preview of the programs that will make a deep run in the 2022 NCAA Tournament,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of operations at the Sanford Sports Complex. “We’re thrilled to see these incredible programs play on Heritage Court and build on our resume of hosting the most talented teams and players in the country.”

The Gamecocks took the court at the Sanford Pentagon in the 2020-21 season, claiming the title at the Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Crossover Classic in November. South Carolina topped South Dakota and then-No. 21/20 Gonzaga at the event with then-junior Destanni Henderson bringing home tournament MVP honors.

South Dakota advanced to the 2021 NCAA Tournament after winning the Summit League Tournament at the Pentagon.

