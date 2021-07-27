Goose Creek set to discuss plans for Eubanks Park renovations

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Goose Creek plans to renovate Eubanks Park on Old Moncks Corner Road.

The park is located right off Saint James Avenue, between Foxborough Road and Parkside Drive.

City of Goose Creek spokesperson Frank Johnson says Eubanks Park is going to be turned in to an all-new, accessible park.

City council has given the go-ahead for the idea of an accessible park in the current location and now Johnson says they are looking to start the planning discussion.

Council members will be briefed on the plans at Tuesday’s workshop meeting. It’ll be held at Fire Station #1 and will be open to the public. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Johnson says they are still in the early stages of these renovations, but they are excited to be launching it.

Eubanks Park obtained all of the equipment from Shannon Park when it closed about two years ago.

There are currently tennis and basketball courts at Eubanks Park, as well as a picnic shelter, a playground, and open green space.

The park runs across the road from the Sawmill Branch trail.

No work has begun yet on the park renovations, but the city recently announced that they were closing all rentals of the picnic shelter for events like birthday parties due to pending construction work.

No votes on plans for the new park are scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.