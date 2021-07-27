LIVE: Group holding news conference after solicitor rules out charges in Jamal Sutherland’s death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Black Activists Coalition will speak with reporters Tuesday afternoon, a day after an announcement that two Charleston County detention deputies would not face charges in the death of Jamal Sutherland.

The group will hold a news conference on their reaction to the decision at 4 p.m. in Charleston.

Sutherland, 31, died on Jan. 5 at the Al Cannon Detention Center after becoming unresponsive as deputies forcibly removed him from his cell. The deputies initiated the forcible removal so Sutherland could attend a bond hearing on an assault charge that morning.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said Monday she could not file criminal charges in the case because she would be unable to prove criminal intent on the part of the two deputies.

Wilson said the Charleston County jail guards in January were following their aggressive training in handling inmates, so she could not prove the guards intended to kill Sutherland.

“I understand people will have a hard time with the decision not to prosecute,” Wilson said, adding that she can’t bring a case she knows she cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt. “And I cannot prove criminal intent beyond a reasonable doubt in this case.”

Detention Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle, who were initially placed on administrative leave then allowed to return to administrative duty, were terminated in May after the release of video of the incident.

Wilson also asked Use of Force Expert Gary Raney to weigh in on the case. He criticized the sheriff’s office’s policies and specific actions that morning.

“Consider though, two people expected to go in and forcibly remove somebody who we can foresee is likely to be violent. This is unheard of in jails of the United States to send two people in to do a forcible cell extraction on one person. And that sets the stage for what happened,” Raney said.

He said there was “a failure of policy, training and supervision” at the jail, but said the deputies had done this many times.

“You can shoot bullets in the air 99 times and nothing would ever happen,” Raney said. “But the 100th time could kill somebody.”

However, Wilson said she asked the Department of Justice and the FBI to investigate the case to determine whether Sutherland’s civil rights were violated.

The FBI confirmed Monday afternoon they had a pending active investigation in the case, but would not comment further.

Amy Sutherland and her family said Monday justice was denied when Wilson decided not to file charges in her son’s death. Sutherland and her family said they were very disappointed with the decision not to prosecute and had hoped charges would be forthcoming.

“You killed my child and I’m going to talk about it until the day I go,” she said.

The family along with their lawyer, attorney Mark Peper, called on state leaders to pass excessive force laws and wanted accountability in the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

