SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Judge orders SC disabilities dept. to pause search for new director

A hearing regarding an injunction motion that Poole filed is scheduled to take place in a...
A hearing regarding an injunction motion that Poole filed is scheduled to take place in a Richland County courtroom in August.(Live 5)
By Jared Kofsky
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The agency that runs the Coastal Regional Center in Summerville must pause its search for a new permanent state director.

Judge L. Casey Manning in Columbia issued an order blocking the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs “from taking any action with regard to the position.”

The order says that the department and its commission cannot fill the state director job or conduct any related interviews at this time.

This order comes after Mary Poole, who previously held the state director position, was fired in February. Poole has since filed a lawsuit against the department, several of its commissioners, and the agency’s former internal audit director.

A hearing regarding an injunction motion that Poole filed is scheduled to take place in a Richland County courtroom in August.

Shortly after Poole was fired, the majority of the commission accused Poole of mishandling an executive-level sexual harassment matter, but Poole later stated that she “handled the matter appropriately” and did not expect to be terminated.

Documents that were released in May through a Freedom of Information Act request revealed that a handful of commissioners were given access to a plan that discussed ways to remove Poole from her position.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson will hold a news conference Monday on the Jamal...
Solicitor won’t file charges for Charleston deputies in Sutherland’s death, but FBI also investigating
The Dorchester County coroner says a 62-year-old contract guard was found dead at Lieber...
Coroner identifies prison guard found dead at Lieber Correctional
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department said a homicide victim was found at a...
Coroner identifies shooting victim found after crash near Bosch plant
Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
The Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of 31-year-old Michael Glenn Eynon of...
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of fleeing West Ashley crash that killed 1, injured another

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
COVID-19 hospitalizations exceed 1,000 in North Carolina for first time since May, percent positive over 10%
Rowland is accused of kidnapping and killing Samantha Josephson in March 2019 when she...
Day 6: Jury deliberating fate of accused killer Nathaniel Rowland
Starting Aug. 16, the $1 a day fee will be removed for associates, making all education...
Walmart to pay 100% of college tuition and books for associates
Governor McMaster’s Communication Director Brian Symmes said “Governor McMaster never ordered a...
McMaster’s office says mask mandate ‘entirely unenforceable’