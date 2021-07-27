Kelsey Rounds Out Staff with Addition of Assistant Coach Michael Cassidy

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- College of Charleston Men’s Basketball head coach Pat Kelsey finalized his coaching staff for the 2021-22 campaign with the addition of assistant coach Michael Cassidy, he announced Monday. Cassidy joins the program fresh off a summer as an assistant coaching the U19 Australian National Team at the U19 FIBA World Cup.

A Canberra, Australia, native, Cassidy brings a wealth of international coaching experience to the staff. For the past five years, he’s played an integral role on staff with the Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence, a world-class institution dedicated to junior basketball development in Australia and the future Boomers and Opals, who compete for the Australian Men’s and Women’s National Teams.

With the Centre of Excellence, Cassidy was as an assistant coach competing in the NBL1 (Division II Pro League) in Australia. Additionally, he worked in-step with the NBA Global Academy, which is housed in Canberra, Australia. The Centre of Excellence has produced several NBA stars, including Andrew Bogut, Matthew Dellavedova, Dante Exum, Joe Ingles, Luc Longley, Patty Mills and more.

“Michael is one of the brightest young minds in the game in my opinion,” Kelsey said. “He brings unique elements to our staff both from a recruiting and basketball standpoint. Australia is known globally as one of the foremost basketball development countries on the international scene. ‘Cass’ has been a central figure in that system for nearly five years. His selection as a coach on several world championship national teams is indicative of the respect he has garnered. He is bright, witty, creative and forward-thinking.”

Cassidy was responsible for nationally identifying future talent for the Australian National teams and individually tailoring athlete development programs while teaching with a focus on shooting and international offensive and defensive trends. He’s helped lead multiple U19 National Teams and helped steer the U18 National Team to a silver medal at the Albert Schweitzer Tournament, an international competition held in Germany every two years.

A 2018 graduate of the Australian College of Physical Education, Cassidy also has experience as a head coach during the National Basketball League Combine and the Australian Basketball Development Camp. During the latter, he led and managed a staff of 10 coaches and a team of 20 athletes, bringing an impressive resume of recruiting, talent identification and development, and on-court coaching expertise to College of Charleston.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Pat and the great staff here at the College of Charleston,” Cassidy said. “Having known Coach Kelsey for several years and how successful his teams are, it was a no-brainer for me to seize the opportunity. It has been a very positive summer building our program’s culture and I’m so excited for November. Our City!”

Kelsey, Cassidy and the Cougars tip off the 2021-22 campaign vs. Lipscomb on Nov. 11 at TD Arena as part of a three-day Multi-Team Event.