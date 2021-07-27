Mayor of Ravenel: New development could be a huge economic boost

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders of the Town of Ravenel are holding the final public hearing for a new 600-acre development.

The Golden Grove development is set to be built off of Highway 17, between Old Jacksonboro Road and New Road. The site is a couple minutes drive from the town center in an area surrounded primarily by dirt roads.

On Tuesday, officials are slated to vote on the plan that includes more than 380 new homes. Plans show the development also includes a commercial corridor with space for medical offices, shops and restaurants.

Additionally, a majority of the land cordoned off is expected to be used for mining.

Ravenel Mayor Stephen Tumbleston says this development would be a huge economic boost for the town. He believes the 381 planned homes will work well in that area.

Leaders are also set to discuss the annexation of the land from Charleston County into the Town if Ravenel. Tumbleston says he wants the property to be annexed into the town to assure town leaders have a say in the final plans, among other things.

The final public input session is set for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Those who would like to tune in, can do so at the Town of Ravenel’s webpage or by calling 866-899-4679 and entering access code: 917-111-269

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.