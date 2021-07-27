SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mayor of Ravenel: New development could be a huge economic boost

The Golden Grove development is set to be built off of Highway 17, between Old Jacksonboro Road...
The Golden Grove development is set to be built off of Highway 17, between Old Jacksonboro Road and New Road. The site is a couple minutes drive from the town center in an area surrounded primarily by dirt roads.(Live 5)
By Danielle Seat
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders of the Town of Ravenel are holding the final public hearing for a new 600-acre development.

The Golden Grove development is set to be built off of Highway 17, between Old Jacksonboro Road and New Road. The site is a couple minutes drive from the town center in an area surrounded primarily by dirt roads.

On Tuesday, officials are slated to vote on the plan that includes more than 380 new homes. Plans show the development also includes a commercial corridor with space for medical offices, shops and restaurants.

Additionally, a majority of the land cordoned off is expected to be used for mining.

Ravenel Mayor Stephen Tumbleston says this development would be a huge economic boost for the town. He believes the 381 planned homes will work well in that area.

Leaders are also set to discuss the annexation of the land from Charleston County into the Town if Ravenel. Tumbleston says he wants the property to be annexed into the town to assure town leaders have a say in the final plans, among other things.

The final public input session is set for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Those who would like to tune in, can do so at the Town of Ravenel’s webpage or by calling 866-899-4679 and entering access code: 917-111-269

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson will hold a news conference Monday on the Jamal...
Solicitor won’t file charges for Charleston deputies in Sutherland’s death, but FBI also investigating
The Dorchester County coroner says a 62-year-old contract guard was found dead at Lieber...
Coroner identifies prison guard found dead at Lieber Correctional
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department said a homicide victim was found at a...
Coroner identifies shooting victim found after crash near Bosch plant
Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
Jamal Sutherland’s mother said “Justice was denied” in Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett...
Jamal Sutherland’s mother says ‘Justice was denied’ on decision to not file charges in son’s death

Latest News

City of Goose Creek spokesperson Frank Johnson says Eubanks Park is going to be turned in to an...
Goose Creek set to discuss plans for Eubanks Park renovations
Former Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon is responding to criticism about the policies and...
Former Sheriff Al Cannon responds to criticism over jail’s policies and procedures
The Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of 31-year-old Michael Glenn Eynon of...
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of fleeing West Ashley crash that killed 1, injured another
Jamal Sutherland’s mother said “Justice was denied” in Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett...
Jamal Sutherland’s mother says ‘Justice was denied’ on decision to not file charges in son’s death