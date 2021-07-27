SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Monkeys, dogs, bird rescued from deplorable living conditions

By Debra Dolan and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, S.C. (Gray News/WBTV) – More than 80 animals were taken from a home in South Carolina after several months of investigation about poor living conditions and concerns about their health.

Animal control officers and deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office found 80 small breed dogs, two monkeys and a bird living in horrible conditions inside and outside the home.

“The smell about knocked me over. There were feces everywhere. Flies everywhere,” said Trent Faris, the public information officer for the York County Sheriff’s office. “I can tell you, I walked into the house -- very, very poor living conditions. Not only for him but also the animals.”

Deputies told WBTV 63-year-old David Andrew Barber was selling the dogs on the internet.

Barber is charged with several counts of ill treatment of and hoarding of animals. More charges could be pending, contingent upon a veterinary examination of the animals.

Deputies found methamphetamine and seized multiple firearms while searching the home.

“We are thankful for the teamwork between our deputies and animal control to make sure these animals get the care they need, and hopefully in the future a loving home,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

The sheriff’s office said there is no evidence the dogs were used for fighting or baiting.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson will hold a news conference Monday on the Jamal...
Solicitor won’t file charges for Charleston deputies in Sutherland’s death, but FBI also investigating
The Dorchester County coroner says a 62-year-old contract guard was found dead at Lieber...
Coroner identifies prison guard found dead at Lieber Correctional
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department said a homicide victim was found at a...
Coroner identifies shooting victim found after crash near Bosch plant
Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
Jamal Sutherland’s mother said “Justice was denied” in Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett...
Jamal Sutherland’s mother says ‘Justice was denied’ on decision to not file charges in son’s death

Latest News

Texas and Oklahoma submit a formal request to join the Southeastern Conference. (AP...
Texas, Oklahoma submit request to join powerhouse SEC
Crews continue to battle California's largest wildfire, the Dixie Fire.
Winds feed California’s largest fire as blazes scorch West
The babies have spent the past two months in the neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital....
Rare identical triplets come home after 2 months in hospital
Crews continue to battle California's largest wildfire, the Dixie Fire.
More evacuations issued in California's Dixie Fire
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines