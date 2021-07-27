SC Lottery
Mount Pleasant hosts first responder recruitment day

The town is hiring police and fire and rescue employees.
By Ann McGill
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant is hosting a first responder recruitment day. Candidates will have the chance to apply for jobs in the police department and fire department.

The Mount Pleasant First Responder Recruitment Day is Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. It takes place at Mount Pleasant Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane.

To see more information about the application process, click the link and then click on the ‘Department’ tab.

According to the town’s website, Mount Pleasant firefighters are required to perform a wide variety of tasks, including fire suppression and rescue, fire prevention, assisting fire inspectors with building inspections, emergency medical care, and many other assignments. There are promotional opportunities to the positions of fire engineer, fire lieutenant, fire captain, and battalion chief.

Candidates applying for the police department must meet the following requirements. They must be 21 years old, have an associate degree (or 55 credit hours) or higher from an accredited college or university, and a current South Carolina driver’s license, and they must be a U.S. citizen. Candidates must have a clean criminal background, with no conviction of a felony or crime of moral turpitude.

The selection process to become a police officer for the Mount Pleasant Police Department takes approximately 45 days from the formal application. The process includes a formal interview with the chief of police.

A thorough background investigation will be conducted. This includes checks on criminal history, education verification, driving record, and credit history; a polygraph test; a psychological screening; and a review of personal and employment references. A medical examination and drug screening will be done following a conditional offer of employment. Applications are considered active for a period of one year. After one year, reapplication must be made, provided there have been no disqualifications.

