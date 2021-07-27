Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl who ran away

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who ran away.

Authorities are looking for Tyla Lyonna Carter.

Police describe Carter as a black female with black hair, brown eyes, and stands 5′2″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red headband and has medium to long braids in her hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 740-2521.

