SC boy with rare heart defect would love some cards

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A four-year-old South Carolina boy with a rare heart defect is recovering in the hospital after a setback from surgery, and he’s already received hundreds of cards.

Simms Daniels was born with a rare condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. His dad, Wes Daniels, said that means he essentially was born with half a heart.

“It requires a series of three surgeries, the first of which he had on day five at five days old,” Daniels said. “He had his second surgery at three months old and then had his third procedure this past April.”

At the time, they thought Simms wouldn’t have to come back to the hospital, but things took a turn a couple weeks ago. He had a fever of 104 degrees and was re-admitted to the Medical University of South Carolina.

“What had happened is fluid started to build up in his lungs as a result of his last surgery,” Daniels said. “They had to come in and do two operations during this stay to start to let the fluid release. It could have been really bad.”

Simms is luckily doing well now and could be out of the hospital by the end of the week. He said in an interview over Zoom that he loves Spider-Man, and his family said he loves opening cards.

“I think, to date, we have received 800 to 1,000 cards and packages,” Daniels said. “I think the furthest I received a card from was Idaho.”

If you want to send Simms a card, you can do so by sending it to this address:

MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital 10 McClennan Banks Drive 3rd Floor- Room 3038 Attention: Wesley Simmons Daniels Charleston, SC 29425

