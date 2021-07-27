SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

South Carolina reports 1,099 new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive still above 10%

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 1,099 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Those numbers represented the latest data from test results received on Sunday.

Tuesday’s report included 827 cases confirmed through PCR tests and 272 cases detected through rapid tests. The report also included one confirmed death that was reported in Beaufort County.

The numbers are based on the latest results from 9,856 tests, with a 10.6% positive rate.

Case counts statewide stand at 611,594, including 502,094 cases confirmed through PCR tests and 109,500 confirmed through rapid testing.

The confirmed death toll in South Carolina is currently 8,716. There were 1,167 deaths being investigated as probable in terms of COVID-19.

South Carolina has performed more than 8.4 million COVID-19 tests.



Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson will hold a news conference Monday on the Jamal...
Solicitor won’t file charges for Charleston deputies in Sutherland’s death, but FBI also investigating
The Dorchester County coroner says a 62-year-old contract guard was found dead at Lieber...
Coroner identifies prison guard found dead at Lieber Correctional
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department said a homicide victim was found at a...
Coroner identifies shooting victim found after crash near Bosch plant
Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
The Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of 31-year-old Michael Glenn Eynon of...
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of fleeing West Ashley crash that killed 1, injured another

Latest News

Rowland is accused of kidnapping and killing Samantha Josephson in March 2019 when she...
Day 6: Jury deliberating fate of accused killer Nathaniel Rowland
A hearing regarding an injunction motion that Poole filed is scheduled to take place in a...
Judge orders SC disabilities dept. to pause search for new director
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
COVID-19 hospitalizations exceed 1,000 in North Carolina for first time since May, percent positive over 10%
Starting Aug. 16, the $1 a day fee will be removed for associates, making all education...
Walmart to pay 100% of college tuition and books for associates