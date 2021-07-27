South Carolina reports 1,099 new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive still above 10%

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 1,099 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Those numbers represented the latest data from test results received on Sunday.

Tuesday’s report included 827 cases confirmed through PCR tests and 272 cases detected through rapid tests. The report also included one confirmed death that was reported in Beaufort County.

The numbers are based on the latest results from 9,856 tests, with a 10.6% positive rate.

Case counts statewide stand at 611,594, including 502,094 cases confirmed through PCR tests and 109,500 confirmed through rapid testing.

The confirmed death toll in South Carolina is currently 8,716. There were 1,167 deaths being investigated as probable in terms of COVID-19.

South Carolina has performed more than 8.4 million COVID-19 tests.







