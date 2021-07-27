Tigers, Gamecocks, Chanticleers featured on watch lists for Outland, Nagurski trophies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Six players from Clemson, 2 from Coastal Carolina and 1 from South Carolina were all honored on Tuesday with the release of the preseason watch lists for the Outland Trophy and the Nagurski Trophy.

The Outland goes to the best interior lineman in the country while the Nagurski goes to the best defensive player.

Clemson DL Bryan Bresee made the cut for both award lists. The sophomore had 4 sacks and 6.4 tackles for a loss his freshman season in 2020. He’s joined on the Nagurski Watch list by DE Myles Murphy, LB James Skalski and S Nolan Turner.

For the Outland Award, the Tigers also got DT Tyler Davis and OT Jordan McFadden on the list.

Coastal Carolina DT CJ Brewer also made the cut for both lists after being a 3rd team All-American last season. He finished the year with 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for a loss on the season. Senior OL Trey Carter is also on the list for the Outland Trophy.

South Carolina’s lone nominee is senior Kingsley Enagbare. The edge rusher has 10.5 sacks and 17 tackles for a loss in 32 career games.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.