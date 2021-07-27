U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of fleeing West Ashley crash that killed 1, injured another

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Marshals have arrested a man accused of fleeing a crash in West Ashley that killed one person and injured another.

The Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of 31-year-old Michael Glenn Eynon of Charleston. He was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center and is scheduled to have a bond hearing Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 19-year-old Ryleigh O’Brien died in the crash which happened on the night of July 22 in the area of 2366 Ashley River Road.

A report by police states Eynon was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV that struck an Infiniti Q50 sedan while traveling in opposite directions. The collision caused the Trailblazer to strike a third vehicle that had been traveling behind it.

“CPD patrol officers from Team 4, along with EMS personnel, responded to 911 calls about the incident and were on scene within minutes,” Charleston police officials said.

The driver of the Infiniti was transported to MUSC with bodily injuries, however, a 19 year-old female passenger within the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police. Authorities reported that the driver of the third vehicle did not suffer any significant injuries.

“The driver of the Trailblazer fled from the vehicle on foot prior to authorities arriving at the scene,” CPD officials said.

Police closed the roadway for several hours after the collision to process the scene, and are continuing the investigation.

“Anyone with any information that may be pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Traffic Division at 843-965-4084,” Charleston police said. “This collision is the eleventh traffic fatality investigated by the Charleston Police Department in 2021.”

Eynon is charged with leaving the scene of an accident (Death), leaving the scene of an accident (Great Bodily Harm), leaving the scene of an accident (Attended Vehicle) and failure to yield the right of way – left turn.

