SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of fleeing West Ashley crash that killed 1, injured another

The Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of 31-year-old Michael Glenn Eynon of...
The Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of 31-year-old Michael Glenn Eynon of Charleston. He was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center and is scheduled to have a bond hearing Tuesday morning.(CCDC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Marshals have arrested a man accused of fleeing a crash in West Ashley that killed one person and injured another.

The Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of 31-year-old Michael Glenn Eynon of Charleston. He was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center and is scheduled to have a bond hearing Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 19-year-old Ryleigh O’Brien died in the crash which happened on the night of July 22 in the area of 2366 Ashley River Road.

A report by police states Eynon was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV that struck an Infiniti Q50 sedan while traveling in opposite directions.  The collision caused the Trailblazer to strike a third vehicle that had been traveling behind it.

“CPD patrol officers from Team 4, along with EMS personnel, responded to 911 calls about the incident and were on scene within minutes,” Charleston police officials said.

The driver of the Infiniti was transported to MUSC with bodily injuries, however, a 19 year-old female passenger within the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police. Authorities reported that the driver of the third vehicle did not suffer any significant injuries.

“The driver of the Trailblazer fled from the vehicle on foot prior to authorities arriving at the scene,” CPD officials said.

Police closed the roadway for several hours after the collision to process the scene, and are continuing the investigation.

“Anyone with any information that may be pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Traffic Division at 843-965-4084,” Charleston police said. “This collision is the eleventh traffic fatality investigated by the Charleston Police Department in 2021.”

Eynon is charged with leaving the scene of an accident (Death), leaving the scene of an accident (Great Bodily Harm), leaving the scene of an accident (Attended Vehicle) and failure to yield the right of way – left turn.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson will hold a news conference Monday on the Jamal...
Solicitor won’t file charges for Charleston deputies in Sutherland’s death, but FBI also investigating
The Dorchester County coroner says a 62-year-old contract guard was found dead at Lieber...
Coroner identifies prison guard found dead at Lieber Correctional
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department said a homicide victim was found at a...
Coroner identifies shooting victim found after crash near Bosch plant
Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
Dorchester County deputies have blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road where they are...
Deputies investigate double shooting in Dorchester County

Latest News

Jamal Sutherland’s mother said “Justice was denied” in Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett...
Jamal Sutherland’s mother says ‘Justice was denied’ on decision to not file charges in son’s death
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson will hold a news conference Monday on the Jamal...
Solicitor won’t file charges for Charleston deputies in Sutherland’s death, but FBI also investigating
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson also released investigative material in the case which...
State authorities, solicitor releases investigative reports on Jamal Sutherland’s death
It happened at 4:40 p.m. on US-17A near Cypress Gardens Road.
Motorcyclist killed, motorist injured in crash in Berkeley County