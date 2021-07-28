SC Lottery
4 dogs found dead, 14 rescued from deplorable living conditions

By Debra Dolan and WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News/WECT) – Deputies in North Carolina charged three people with animal cruelty after finding more than a dozen dogs living in horrible conditions.

Officers were called to respond to reports for “dogs running at large” and noticed the animals were in poor condition.

WECT reports the responding deputy alerted the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services director who obtained a search warrant for the property.

Authorities found four deceased dogs and removed 14 others that were living in deplorable conditions.

The rescued animals were taken to Animal Protective Services where they are being cared for by specialists.

“We are saddened that four dogs were lost but grateful that 14 are safe from harm and in the loving hands of our Animal Care Specialists,” the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Officers with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services have charged three from Supply with...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

