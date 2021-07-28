SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel...
In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel during the AMC Networks TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Odenkirk collapsed on the show's New Mexico set Tuesday, July 27, 2021, and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized.

Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse, or how long Odenkirk might be hospitalized.

“Better Call Saul,” the spin-off prequel to “Breaking Bad,” has been shooting its sixth and final season, which is set to air on AMC next year.

Like “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” is set in and mostly shot in Albuquerque.

An email sent to a representative of AMC seeking more information or comment was not immediately returned.

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title character, a down-on-his-luck lawyer named Jimmy McGill who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman.

Michael McKean, Odenkirk’s co-star who played his brother on the show, was among many wishing Odenkirk well on social media.

“Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk,” McKean tweeted. “You got this, brother.”

Odenkirk’s hospitalization was first reported by TMZ.

Before the “Saul” role, which he also played on “Breaking Bad,” Odenkirk was best known for “Mr. Show With Bob and David,” the sketch comedy series he co-created with David Cross that originally aired on HBO from 1995 to 1998.

He has won two Emmys, for his writing on “The Ben Stiller Show” and on “Saturday Night Live.”

He has also appeared on HBO’s “The Larry Sanders Show” and in the films “The Post,” “Little Women” and “Nobody.”

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a Bonneau man who died Monday in a...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Berkeley County crash
Rowland was convicted of kidnapping and killing Samantha Josephson in March 2019 after she...
Judge sentences Rowland to life in prison for murdering UofSC student Samantha Josephson
The Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of 31-year-old Michael Glenn Eynon of...
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of fleeing West Ashley crash that killed 1, injured another
State health officials are recommending that all South Carolinians, including those who are...
State health dept. recommending South Carolinians wear masks in indoor, public settings
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the three arrested, who included the...
Three people arrested during Jamal Sutherland protest in Charleston

Latest News

An accused stalker crashed a stolen SUV into the victim's home.
Caught on camera: Accused stalker crashes SUV into victim’s house
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the three arrested, who included the...
Three people arrested during Jamal Sutherland protest in Charleston
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
White House considering vaccine mandate for federal workers
Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm