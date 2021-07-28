Charity distributing groceries, accepting applications for A/C units
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center says they will be giving away groceries and hygiene products.
Starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday CRC leaders say they will not only be distributing these necessities, but also accepting applications for free A/C units.
The distribution will be taking place at the CRC’s location in North Charleston located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.
Organizers say applications will not ensure those requesting an A/C unit, that they will receive one.
The Center is located in the middle of a food desert and the CRC says it is their mission to alleviate some of the systemic problems.
