City of Charleston and county to review applications to cut down more than 70 grand trees

People across the Lowcountry are concerned about more than 70 grand trees that could be cut down if the City of Charleston and County of Charleston’s Boards of Zoning Appeals approve the applications.(Live 5 News)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the Lowcountry are concerned about more than 70 grand trees that could be cut down if the City of Charleston and County of Charleston’s Boards of Zoning Appeals approve the applications.

According to the agenda for the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals meeting Aug. 4, there are applications submitted to remove about 75 grand trees all across the area, including Johns Island, James Island, West Ashley and Cainhoy.

The agenda for the county’s Board of Zoning Appeals shows they are considering applications for the removal of eight grand trees: two on Wigeon Lane and six on Stoney Road.

According to city and county codes, grand trees are protected, so in many circumstances, a developer or property owner has to get special approval to cut them down.

Franny Henty, who lives on James Island, said she is actively fighting this and wants the community to help.

“Get involved and let your voice be heard,” she said. “Trees are a part of the infrastructure. They need to keep in mind they’re not just taking down a tree, they’re taking down something that holds water and is beautiful and provides shade. It also has an element there that it helps with pollution and the air.”

To submit comments to the city or request to speak at the meeting Aug. 4, you can call 843-724-3765, complete the form at http://innovate.charleston-sc.gov/comments/, send an email to Boards@charleston-sc.gov; or mail comments to Department of Planning, Preservation & Sustainability, 2 George St, Charleston, SC 29401. This must be done before 12 p.m. the day of the meeting.

To give public comments to the county, you can email bza@charlestoncounty.org, or mail comments to the Zoning & Planning Department, Attn: BZA, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405 by 12 p.m. on July 30. You can also sign up to speak in person at the meeting. The sign-up sheet will be available in Council Chambers until 4:30 p.m. August 2.

