City discusses change in Carriage Horse laws

By Danielle Seat
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is one step closer to finalizing new laws for the horse carriage industry.

On Wednesday, elected officials in the Tourism Commission are presenting their version of a new draft ordinance pertaining to horse carriage laws.

Charleston Director of Livability and Tourism Dan Riccio says they have condensed the draft down from three versions to one, in hopes that they’ve found a middle ground for everyone invested in the carriage horse industry.

“Historically, with the carriage industry and the carriage advocates, there’s quite a bit of animosity and a lot to debate and a lot of difference in opinions,” Riccio said.  “So we’ll have to wait and see at the commission meeting.”

Several weeks back the Tourism Commission reviewed three different proposed ordinances; one from Charleston CARES, another from the Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates, and one drafted by the city.

Over the last few weeks, several items were removed and some were approved. One of the items removed from the ordinance proposed a city issued animal drawn carriage license.

A couple of the items moving forward include a new requirement that all carriages must have a light visible from 500 feet away, and another giving city officials the authority to suspend carriage operations in the event of an emergency.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, the Tourism Commission could decide whether to go ahead with this existing ordinance or head back to the drawing board.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A copy of the draft ordinance is attached at the bottom of the agenda on the city’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

