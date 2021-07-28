Dozens of teacher openings across Lowcountry districts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While it is just weeks away from the start of the new school year, this year, a majority of students will be starting inside a physical classroom.

But will children have a permanent teacher for their first day? Live 5 found out there are still dozens of openings across Lowcountry districts.

“It was definitely the toughest year teaching,” Berkeley County School District Special Education Teacher Kristen Ciurlik said. “I definitely can see why a lot of people left. I feel like it was the breaking point, the straw on the camel’s back.”

At last check, Colleton County had 12, Dorchester District 2 had 16, Dorchester District 4 had four, Berkeley County had 70 and Charleston County had 67.

Berkeley School Representative Brian Troutman said they had 2,161 teachers renew contracts for the 2021-2022 school year. He said they normally have a rush of applications come in between July and August.

Dorchester District 2 Representative Pat Raynor said the district has hired slightly more than 200 individuals. She says the number of openings is not a dramatic increase over past years, but it is a slight increase because of added positions in efforts to reduce class sizes.

Charleston County Schools Representative Andy Pruitt shared the following information regarding openings in previous years.

Teachers who completed the school year but did not return for the next school year by their choice:

SY2017-2018: 362

SY2018-2019: 296

SY2019-2020: 292

SY2020-2021: 316

Historical Vacancies (at this same point in the summer ahead of the next school year):

July 2018: 111

July 2019: 101

July 2020: 75

Pruitt said there have been 465 new hires for this upcoming school year, but it’s not just because of the pandemic.

“Prior to the pandemic we were seeing a decrease in teacher candidates,” Charleston County School District Chief HR Officer William Brigman said. “That’s been going on for several years now.”

“We’ve had a pandemic in teaching since the beginning,” Ciurlik said. “There’s been bad legislation for education for education and public ed for years, there’s been a lack of resources and funding for years, there’s a lack of support for years and just constant not valuing teachers for years.”

Ciurlik said she’s staying in the profession though because she wants to see change happen.

“My attitude going into this year is I’m going to fix the problems I see,” Ciurlik said. “I saw a lot of problems within the school, within the district, and the state level with public education. And my goal this year is to be advocating for my students to help fix those issues.”

Legislators are hoping a pay raise will help attract more teachers to the field.

“Our teachers have been amazing and being on the front line has been more than any of us can really imagine,” Brigman said. “Hats off to our teachers that have just done amazing work this year and I’m quite proud of what our teachers have done.”

In Charleston County, in particular, officials say special education is one of the more difficult areas to fill, along with math. But with the federal dollars that are coming in, they are also seeing a large number of elementary and early childhood positions created that need filled as well.

