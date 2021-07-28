SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Family still has no answers after man, 90, dies in hot van outside retirement home

Lawrence Bearse, 90, was found in a hot van outside a retirement facility in Arizona.
Lawrence Bearse, 90, was found in a hot van outside a retirement facility in Arizona.
By KNXV staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KNXV) - A family is demanding answers after a 90-year-old man died after being left in a hot van outside a retirement home in the middle of summer.

Meteorologists say the high temperature that day was 109 degrees. It would have been much hotter inside the van.

Lawrence Bearse, 90, lived in the memory care unit at the Canyon Winds retirement home.

His family said he suffered from advanced stages of Alzheimer’s, unable to communicate and wheelchair-bound.

Granddaughter Kylie Bearse cherishes every memory of every summer vacation with her beloved “Grandpy.”

“He was an avid golfer. He had 25 hole in ones, which I always love to tell people because it’s so unbelievable,” she said.

He was also a Marine who fought in the Korean War and received a medal for saving a man’s life.

Lawrence Bearse lived his life with patriotism and honor.

Learning he was allegedly forgotten inside a transport van in his retirement home is not sitting well with the family.

“We’re all still really really angry that this happened. He lived this wonderful life, and he deserved to die in a respectful way, not forgotten in the back of a van,” Kylie Bearse said.

How could something like this happen?

Multiple memory care facilities said they have strict protocols for Alzheimer’s patients.

The rule is “eyes on them” every two to four hours, so his family wants to know, where were the eyes on Lawrence Bearse for almost 20 hours?

He missed dinner. Was there no bed check? Then he missed breakfast.

The facility was contacted for answers. Four days later, they have yet to release a statement or return any phone calls.

“I hope eventually we get some answers as to what happened, but I think the most important thing is they obviously need to do some major changes to protocol to make sure this doesn’t happen to another family,” Kylie Bearse said.

Mesa Police and state Department of Health officials have launched an investigation.

Copyright 2021 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a Bonneau man who died Monday in a...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Berkeley County crash
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the three arrested, who included the...
Three people arrested during Jamal Sutherland protest in Charleston
Rowland was convicted of kidnapping and killing Samantha Josephson in March 2019 after she...
Judge sentences Rowland to life in prison for murdering UofSC student Samantha Josephson
The Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of 31-year-old Michael Glenn Eynon of...
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of fleeing West Ashley crash that killed 1, injured another
State health officials are recommending that all South Carolinians, including those who are...
State health dept. recommending South Carolinians wear masks in indoor, public settings

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charity distributing groceries, accepting applications for A/C units
The Center is located in the middle of a food desert and the CRC says it is their mission to...
Charity distributing groceries, accepting applications for A/C units
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Questions looming regarding proposed Shem Creek hotel
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: City discusses change in Carriage Horse laws