FIRST ALERT: Flood advisory in effect in Lowcountry counties

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory in Charleston, Dorchester and Colleton Counties.

Local reports from Walterboro in Colleton County show the emergency management crews have seen up to 6″ of rain fall in the last 2 hours as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says the flood advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Locations the National Weather Service says may be impacted include: Walterboro, Hollywood, Ravenel, Ridgeville, Meggett, Cottageville, Jacksonboro, Round O, Ashepoo, Ritter, Green Pond, Adams Run, and Givhans.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.