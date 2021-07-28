SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Former Gamecock Gray Brings Home Olympic Gold in 3x3 Basketball

United States' Allisha Gray (15) heads to the basket past Evgeniia Frolkina, of the Russian...
United States' Allisha Gray (15) heads to the basket past Evgeniia Frolkina, of the Russian Olympic Committee, during a women's 3-on-3 gold medal basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By USC Athletics
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO - South Carolina alumna Allisha Gray tied for team-high honors with five rebounds to help power the United States win a gold medal in 3x3 basketball, topping the Russian Olympic Committee team 18-15 on Wednesday. In the sport’s Olympic debut, the Americans finished the tournament with an 8-1 record, including Wednesday’s semifinal and gold medal game victories.

The U.S. jumped out to a quick 6-1 lead before the Russian Olympic Committee team battled back to 9-5. The ROC was in foul trouble early, though, and the Americans went up 12-5 after a pair of free throws and an inside bucket with 3:53 to play. A couple of inside baskets and a U.S. turnover narrowed the gap to 12-9 with just over three minutes remaining.

The teams battled back and forth with ROC keeping the game within three or four points late. The U.S. was resilient at every turn with Gray at the forefront of that effort, grabbing three of her five rebounds in the final minutes of the games, including an offensive board that helped lead to a pair of Stefanie Dolson free throws that pushed the lead to 17-12 with 1:16 on the clock. Another two-point bucket brought ROC within three, but with just 44 seconds on the clock, the U.S. held off the comeback for the 18-15 victory and the first 3x3 gold medal in Olympic history.

In nine games of the tournament, Gray added 5.3 points per game and was a significant force defensively. She was second on the team with 4.7 rebounds per game, including a team-high 4.0 on the defensive end, and blocked a team-high nine shots over the nine games. She shot a team-best 31.3 percent from outside the arc (2-point range) and hit 57.8 percent from inside (1-point).

Gray came to the Gamecocks prior to the 2015-16 season, sitting out her first year due to NCAA transfer rules, then played an integral role in the program’s run to the 2017 NCAA National Championship. She was the team’s second-leading scorer at 13.2 points per game, and her quiet toughness and competitive fire made her a factor on the defensive end as well. Gray poured in 16.5 points per game during the 2017 NCAA Tournament to capture spots on the NCAA Stockton Regional and Final Four All-Tournament Teams. She went on to be the No. 4 pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings and picked up WNBA Rookie of the Year honors.

Most Read

Kayla Elizabeth Hill, Noah Serre Shue, Marcus Tyler McDonald
Police release names of 3 arrested during Jamal Sutherland protest in Charleston
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a Bonneau man who died Monday in a...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Berkeley County crash
Rowland was convicted of kidnapping and killing Samantha Josephson in March 2019 after she...
Judge sentences Rowland to life in prison for murdering UofSC student Samantha Josephson
The Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of 31-year-old Michael Glenn Eynon of...
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of fleeing West Ashley crash that killed 1, injured another
State health officials are recommending that all South Carolinians, including those who are...
State health dept. recommending South Carolinians wear masks in indoor, public settings

Latest News

Charleston Southern is picked to finish 4th in the Big South at Media Day on Tuesday
VIDEO: CSU picked to finish 4th in Big South
The RiverDogs got their 51st win of the season beating Columbia on Tuesday
VIDEO: RiverDogs get walk-off win over Columbia on Tuesday
The RiverDogs earned their 51st win of the season on Tuesday with an extra innings victory over...
RiverDogs Walk-Off in Nightcap to Split Doubleheader with Columbia
Charleston scored 5 goals en route to a road win over Loudoun United FC on Tuesday
Battery Secure Road Victory in Eight-Goal Shootout at Loudoun