SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lowcountry Period Project collecting feminine hygiene products for back to school

The Lowcountry Period Project is hosting a period pack party. That’s where volunteers collect...
The Lowcountry Period Project is hosting a period pack party. That’s where volunteers collect donations of feminine hygiene products and pack them in individual kits. Those kits are distributed to all schools in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties.(Lowcountry Period Project)
By Ann McGill
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This time of year there’s a lot of focus on back to school supplies. But one organization is asking you to donate something that girls need year round.

The Lowcountry Period Project is hosting a period pack party. That’s where volunteers collect donations of feminine hygiene products and pack them in individual kits. Those kits are distributed to all schools in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. They are also given to shelters for homeless girls and women.

The Period Pack Party is Tuesday, August 3, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It takes place in the Nailed It D-I-Y Studio in Summerville. The address is 116 South Main Street. Individually wrapped feminine hygiene products are needed, including pads, tampons, wipes and liners. Cash donations are also accepted.

Click the link to learn more about how you can help the Lowcountry Period Project.

The Period Pack Party is Tuesday, August 3, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It takes place in the Nailed...
The Period Pack Party is Tuesday, August 3, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It takes place in the Nailed It D-I-Y Studio in Summerville. The address is 116 South Main Street.(Lowcountry Period Project)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Elizabeth Hill, Noah Serre Shue, Marcus Tyler McDonald
Police release names of 3 arrested during Jamal Sutherland protest in Charleston
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a Bonneau man who died Monday in a...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Berkeley County crash
Rowland was convicted of kidnapping and killing Samantha Josephson in March 2019 after she...
Judge sentences Rowland to life in prison for murdering UofSC student Samantha Josephson
The Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of 31-year-old Michael Glenn Eynon of...
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of fleeing West Ashley crash that killed 1, injured another
State health officials are recommending that all South Carolinians, including those who are...
State health dept. recommending South Carolinians wear masks in indoor, public settings

Latest News

A highway in Colleton County collapsed Wednesday morning following flooding in the area....
Highway in Colleton County collapses following flooding
People across the Lowcountry are concerned about more than 70 grand trees that could be cut...
City of Charleston and county to review applications to cut down more than 70 grand trees
According to Charleston police, the incident is near Exit 2, and traffic is backed up all the...
Westbound lanes of James Island Expressway closed due to crash
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
COVID-19 new cases exceed 2,000 in North Carolina for first time since April