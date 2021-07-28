Lowcountry Period Project collecting feminine hygiene products for back to school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This time of year there’s a lot of focus on back to school supplies. But one organization is asking you to donate something that girls need year round.

The Lowcountry Period Project is hosting a period pack party. That’s where volunteers collect donations of feminine hygiene products and pack them in individual kits. Those kits are distributed to all schools in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. They are also given to shelters for homeless girls and women.

The Period Pack Party is Tuesday, August 3, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It takes place in the Nailed It D-I-Y Studio in Summerville. The address is 116 South Main Street. Individually wrapped feminine hygiene products are needed, including pads, tampons, wipes and liners. Cash donations are also accepted.

