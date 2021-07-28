SC Lottery
Man accused of decapitating woman, starting fire in Indiana apartment

Brian Williams
Brian Williams(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Gazaway and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE/Gray News) - Police say a man charged with killing an Indiana woman and setting fire to her apartment mutilated her body, WAVE reported.

Brian Montez Williams, 36, of Clarksville, is charged with murder and arson.

In a probable cause affidavit, Clarksville police say emergency crews responded Tuesday after a resident of the building called 911 to report smoke coming from a neighboring apartment. A Clarksville police officer was the first to arrive and found the apartment door hot to the touch.

Firefighters entered the apartment and found a woman on the floor. When firefighters tried to move the body, they found the victim, later identified as Melody Gambetty, 67, had been decapitated.

Once the fire was out, police detectives examining the scene also found the woman’s fingers and toes were missing.

The investigation led detectives to identify a man who neighbors say was in the area a day earlier soliciting community service work as a person of interest. One of the neighbors was able to provide a name of “Brian W” and a phone number the man had left.

One witness said the man had a “rubber style hunting boot.”

When police called the number, a man answered and identified himself as Brian Williams, the affidavit states. The detective told Williams they were investigating an arson and needed to speak with him. Williams gave detectives his address.

During their interview with Williams, detectives said he was wearing boots matching the description given by witnesses.

When detectives reviewed surveillance video from a camera across the street that looked at the front of the apartment building, they saw Williams initially arrive but not go inside the apartment building. The video showed Williams return about 40 minutes later and go inside.

Just over three hours later, police say Williams was recorded leaving the building with a suitcase in each hand and getting into a red Kia belonging to Gambetty.

Detectives went back to Williams’ apartment and placed him under arrest.

After obtaining a search warrant for Williams’ apartment, police said they found suitcases belonging to Gambetty containing human remains, Gambetty’s personal items and a small saw with human tissue and blood on the blade.

Clarksville police say there was no prior relationship between Gambetty and Williams, and the crime appears to be a botched robbery.

Copyright 2021 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

