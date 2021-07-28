SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston Scholarship Competition seeks candidates

The Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston Scholarship & Teen competition is open to any...
The Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston Scholarship & Teen competition is open to any young lady who lives in South Carolina and is interested in community service, leadership, scholastic achievement, and the performing arts.(Clyde McDonald)
By Chaunte' Turner
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston Scholarship Organization is in search of the next Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston and Miss North Charleston Teen. 2022 titleholders will be crowned August 28.

The new Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston titleholders will each receive a $500 scholarship. They will also represent their respective communities at the Miss South Carolina competition, to be held in Columbia in June 2022. The winner of Miss South Carolina will also be given a significant college scholarship and will advance to Miss America competition.

Miss Summerville Teen 2022 and Miss North Charleston Teen 2022 will receive a paid entry fee to the Miss South Carolina Teen competition. The Miss South Carolina Teen winner will represent the state at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in Orlando.

The phases of competition include private interview, physical fitness, talent, on-stage question and evening gown. Miss candidates must be at least 18 and no older than 25 by December 31, 2022. Teen candidates must be 13 to 17 years of age by June 1, 2022 and a high school junior or below.

The Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston Scholarship & Teen competition is open to any young lady who lives in South Carolina and is interested in community service, leadership, scholastic achievement, and the performing arts.

For more information, or to request an application, please email MissSummervillePageant@gmail.com or visit misssummervillenorthcharleston.weebly.com. The application deadline is August 7.

The Miss Summerville & Miss North Charleston Scholarship Competition is an official local preliminary of the Miss South Carolina and Miss America organizations.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a Bonneau man who died Monday in a...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Berkeley County crash
Rowland was convicted of kidnapping and killing Samantha Josephson in March 2019 after she...
Judge sentences Rowland to life in prison for murdering UofSC student Samantha Josephson
The Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of 31-year-old Michael Glenn Eynon of...
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of fleeing West Ashley crash that killed 1, injured another
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the three arrested, who included the...
Three people arrested during Jamal Sutherland protest in Charleston
State health officials are recommending that all South Carolinians, including those who are...
State health dept. recommending South Carolinians wear masks in indoor, public settings

Latest News

On Wednesday, elected officials in the Tourism Commission are presenting their version of a new...
City discusses change in Carriage Horse laws
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the three arrested, who included the...
Three people arrested during Jamal Sutherland protest in Charleston
The majority of people who have been charged with murder in Charleston County since 2018 have...
Judges grant bond to most Charleston County murder suspects
VIDEO: Three people arrested during Jamal Sutherland protest in Charleston
VIDEO: Three people arrested during Jamal Sutherland protest in Charleston