Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston Scholarship Competition seeks candidates

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston Scholarship Organization is in search of the next Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston and Miss North Charleston Teen. 2022 titleholders will be crowned August 28.

The new Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston titleholders will each receive a $500 scholarship. They will also represent their respective communities at the Miss South Carolina competition, to be held in Columbia in June 2022. The winner of Miss South Carolina will also be given a significant college scholarship and will advance to Miss America competition.

Miss Summerville Teen 2022 and Miss North Charleston Teen 2022 will receive a paid entry fee to the Miss South Carolina Teen competition. The Miss South Carolina Teen winner will represent the state at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in Orlando.

The phases of competition include private interview, physical fitness, talent, on-stage question and evening gown. Miss candidates must be at least 18 and no older than 25 by December 31, 2022. Teen candidates must be 13 to 17 years of age by June 1, 2022 and a high school junior or below.

The Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston Scholarship & Teen competition is open to any young lady who lives in South Carolina and is interested in community service, leadership, scholastic achievement, and the performing arts.

For more information, or to request an application, please email MissSummervillePageant@gmail.com or visit misssummervillenorthcharleston.weebly.com. The application deadline is August 7.

The Miss Summerville & Miss North Charleston Scholarship Competition is an official local preliminary of the Miss South Carolina and Miss America organizations.

