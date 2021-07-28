SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Ohio suspect taunts police by holding his wanted photo in Facebook post

Harry McDowell posted this photo on Facebook not long after police said he was wanted on...
Harry McDowell posted this photo on Facebook not long after police said he was wanted on several charges.(Facebook)
By Jared Goffinet and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A wanted Ohio man appears to be taunting police on social media after posting a photo on Facebook highlighting his fugitive status.

North College Hill police are searching for Harry McDowell, who is facing charges of stalking, domestic violence, aggravated burglary and more.

The department posted his photo on Facebook asking people to call police if they had information on McDowell’s whereabouts.

WANTED SUBJECT Harry K. McDowell DOB 02/23/1987 5'8 147 Charge: Aggravated Burglary, Burglary, Menacing By Stalking,...

Posted by North College Hill Police Department on Monday, July 26, 2021

WXIX reports a Facebook user with the name “Steven Keonte Urkel” posted his response to the police department on Facebook, showing McDowell holding his own wanted photo while sitting in a car.

🤫

Posted by Steven Keonte Urkel on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

North College Hill police said the photo of the man in the car is McDowell, and the social media post wasn’t the only form of communication the suspect had with officers.

The department said McDowell called the police on Tuesday to tell officers he won’t turn himself in.

Police have reached out to other agencies in hopes of finding McDowell.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Elizabeth Hill, Noah Serre Shue, Marcus Tyler McDonald
Police release names of 3 arrested during Jamal Sutherland protest in Charleston
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a Bonneau man who died Monday in a...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Berkeley County crash
Rowland was convicted of kidnapping and killing Samantha Josephson in March 2019 after she...
Judge sentences Rowland to life in prison for murdering UofSC student Samantha Josephson
The Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of 31-year-old Michael Glenn Eynon of...
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of fleeing West Ashley crash that killed 1, injured another
State health officials are recommending that all South Carolinians, including those who are...
State health dept. recommending South Carolinians wear masks in indoor, public settings

Latest News

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban...
Fed notes improving economy, a step toward easing support
President Joe Biden takes a tour of the Lehigh Valley operations facility for Mack Trucks in...
At Mack plant, Biden checks out big rigs, chats up workers
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
COVID-19 new cases exceed 2,000 in North Carolina for first time since April
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2015 file photo, signage sits outside Google headquarters in Mountain...
Google delays return to office, mandates vaccines
A sign reminds people that masks and social distancing is required at the Holland America...
New CDC guidelines set off rush to reimpose mask mandates