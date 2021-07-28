Questions looming regarding proposed Shem Creek hotel

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie says he’s been getting non-stop phone calls this week regarding a proposed hotel in Shem Creek.

“I haven’t heard from any residents who support it,” Haynie said.

Originally, Mount Pleasant’s Design Review Board was set to review preliminary plans on Wednesday for a proposed boutique hotel at Mill Street and Lucas Street.

The Design Review Board has since cancelled Wednesday’s meeting because of technical questions.

CKC Properties is the developer of the project, and they say they plan to build the proposed Mill Street Hotel right next to the Shem Creek boat landing and across from Shem Creek Crab House and Mill Street Tavern. Behind it, is a residential area.

Design plans provided by CKC Properties show the Mill Street Hotel having a total of 27 unit and three separate buildings.

Design plans provided by CKC Properties show the Mill Street Hotel having a total of 27 unit and three separate buildings. (CKC Properties)

Building A is proposed to be a three-story hotel. This would be the largest of the three spaces, with 19 units ranging from one, two, and three bedroom units.

Plans show buildings B and C would have four units each, and each have four-bedroom family suites.

Elected officials are not a part of the design review process, but the idea of a hotel here is one Haynie says, he is strongly opposed to.

Design plans provided by CKC Properties show the Mill Street Hotel having a total of 27 unit and three separate buildings. (CKC Properties)

Haynie says they are in the midst of finalizing the new comprehensive plan for the town for the next 10 years, and that plan removes hotels from this district.

“This 27 rooms is not going to put a dent in the demand for tourism, but it is going to make parking, and drainage, and just the feel of Shem Creek look different,” Haynie said. “So, we don’t get a vote on this, but I have a history of not supporting this type of development.”

CKC Properties Representative Colin Colbert says they have been working on this development for months. He believes they are not asking for anything outside of what zoning allows.

“We are very upset that they cancelled the meeting tonight,” Colbert said. “We have worked with the town for the last seven months and we feel that our plans met every requirement to be reviewed for DRB preliminary approval. We plan to continue to work with the town and move forward full steam ahead.”

Usually Design Review Board meetings are held monthly, but there’s no word yet on if this Mill Street Hotel is on the August agenda.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.