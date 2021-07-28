South Carolina reports 1,393 new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive still above 10%

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 1,393 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Those numbers represented the latest data from test results received on Monday.

Tuesday’s report included 871 cases confirmed through PCR tests and 522 cases detected through rapid tests. The report also included one confirmed death that was reported in Beaufort County.

The numbers are based on the latest results from 6,719 tests, with a 17.5% positive rate.

Case counts statewide stand at 613,033, including 503,013 cases confirmed through PCR tests and 110,020 confirmed through rapid testing.

The confirmed death toll in South Carolina is currently 8,725. There were 1,169 deaths being investigated as probable in terms of COVID-19.

South Carolina has performed more than 8.4 million COVID-19 tests.







Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.