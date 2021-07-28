Summerville Police investigating two deaths
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating two deaths at an apartment complex.
Summerville Police say two people were found dead at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Old Trolley Road.
The apartment complex is reportedly called the Summerville Station Apartments.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.