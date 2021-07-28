SC Lottery
Teachers, medical professionals react to state’s continued ban on mask mandates for classrooms

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is still working on its new guidelines for how schools can reopen safely in August without masks being required.(Live 5)
By Kaitlin Stansell
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is still working on its new guidelines for how schools can reopen safely in August without masks being required. A proviso of the state’s budget bans public classrooms from mandating masks if they want to keep their state funding. However, state health officials and others in the medical community are strongly encouraging individuals to stay covered.

“We encourage parents, teachers and school faculty to wear their masks so they can protect each other, particularly if they are unvaccinated,” that was the message from state Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell Wednesday.

Meanwhile, many educators are worried that the wrong message is being sent by legislators’ banning mask mandates. They are especially concerned as COVID-19 case numbers spike once again and the Delta variant and other mutations make the coronavirus more infectious and dangerous for the unvaccinated.

There’s a large age range of children in schools who are still not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines.

“The vast majority of our school age population is not vaccine eligible. Children 5 to 12 can’t get the vaccine yet, and so, we are closing the door with this legislative proviso to an important mitigation strategy that could be employed when the most important mitigation strategy, vaccines, are not currently available to our kids.” Palmetto State Teachers Association Director of Governmental Affairs Patrick Kelly said. “That’s going to be stressful on teachers and educators because their primary duty is to the health and safety and well-being of our children. Even before the academic well-being, we’ve got to take care of their health and their safety, and that’s a hard thing to do during a pandemic. And it’s an even harder thing when you take away available mitigation strategies off the table.”

DHEC officials are expected to release their recommendations for safe school reopening plans by the end of this week. Those guidelines will outline any changes to measures like contact tracing and quarantine policies for the upcoming school year.

