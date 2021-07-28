Torrential rain in spots this morning!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A slow moving area of low pressure is producing torrential rain and thunderstorms this morning. This low will slowly drift toward the coastline leading to a drier second half of the day. Localized flooding will be possible through lunch time! Clouds will give way to sunshine by late afternoon and evening. Storms will become less numerous as we head through the afternoon too! We should be mainly dry by this evening and we’ll likely stay dry through the end of the work week.

The big story going forward will be the oppressive heat that begins on Thursday. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 90s Thursday through Sunday with the humidity increasing over the next couple days. This will result in increasing heat indices with heat index values near 105° on Thursday, peaking near 110°-115° Friday and Saturday and near 105°-110° on Sunday. Heat Advisories are likely Friday and Saturday and we have issued FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as a result. Make sure you are limiting time outdoors, staying hydrated and checking on your elderly neighbors later this week!

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 86.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 95.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 97.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 96.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 94.

