Trash truck catches fire in West Ashley

A trash truck has caught fire on Sanders Road in West Ashley.
A trash truck has caught fire on Sanders Road in West Ashley.(Live 5)
By Rob Way and Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Deputies say a trash truck has caught fire in West Ashley.

Deputies on-scene say the fire was caused by a mechanical issue a couple blocks from West Ashley Highschool.

The burning truck is reportedly on Sanders Road and crews have blocked off the road near the train tracks.

Deputies say they will be there a while clearing the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

