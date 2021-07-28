Working Wednesdays: Instructor talks about the importance of soft skills on the job

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of jobs are available around the Lowcountry, and Live 5′s Working Wednesdays is taking a different approach to helping job seekers land and keep the job of their choice. The segment will highlight skills needed to grow and excel in whatever type of work is desired.

Wednesday’s guest was LaRone Murphy, Sr., an educator who specializes in soft skills. Soft skills focus on communications, leadership, team building, conflict resolution, emotional intelligence, and diversity.

You can watch the full segment below.

Murphy is currently employed at Charleston Accelerated Academy as the Career and Technical Education Director/Teacher.

Knowing how to do a job is one thing, but equally important is getting along with bosses and co-workers to perform tasks more efficiently and effectively.

Murphy has more than 18 years of teaching experience and has taught at Davis Aerospace Technical High School, The Michigan Institute of Technology, and most recently, Trident Technical College.

Murphy continues to teach soft skills for Lowcountry businesses and the Navy Brig.

While working closely with Boeing, Murphey developed programs and facilitated training in support of the Boeing 787 project. He provided guided instruction to all manufacturing technicians, quality inspectors and assemblers, teaching them to become more efficient performing specific tasks and duties during the manufacturing process.

Those interested in organizing soft skills classes for their businesses can email Murphy at laronemurphy@outlook.com.

