Charleston County School District still working on language for masks on buses as DHEC drops interim guidance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is still reviewing its language for rules on students wearing masks on buses, district officials said Thursday.

The district’s clarification came hours after the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its updated interim guidelines for schools to minimize the spread of COVID-19 as students head back to class.

The agency’s new guidelines lay out the importance of a layered approach to keep the virus out of the classroom, telling schools to use multiple preventative measures from mask wearing to physical distancing and contact tracing.

Traxler said while school districts will likely have different rules between them, what’s important is that whatever guidelines they come up with are based on science. She also stressed the importance of vaccines in the puzzle.

“We know based on the science and the data from numerous studies with literally at this point hundreds of millions of people vaccinated worldwide that these are very safe and very effective vaccines,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, the agency’s public health director, told reporters Thursday afternoon.

Right now, the Charleston County School District is not planning to require staff members to get vaccinated, but it is strongly encouraging people to do so.

“There hasn’t been any movement on that line. It’s been discussed, but at this point we’re not going to move in that direction,” Jeff Borowy, the district’s COO, said.

CCSD is still working on language around masks on buses. DHEC said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is requiring masks on all public transportation, including school buses, but the state’s education department said it will not enforce mask rules on buses as part of the mask mandate moratorium that moved through the General Assembly earlier this year.

Borowy said district leaders will get legal advice before talking about the language at the next board meeting.

Otherwise, many of the same protocols from last school year will continue over into this year.

“I’m going to do whatever’s possible, and I’m going to make sure that we’re implementing the protocols necessary to give the parents a sense of comfort that things are safe in our schools. We proved it last year, I think we can do it again this year,” Borowy said.

